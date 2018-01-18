Patience down to a trickle as residents deal with La.'s water problems

NEW ORLEANS - Filling up another bucket and using the only working faucet is becoming a tiresome routine this week at Belle Reve New Orleans, a community home for people with disabilities and those with HIV.

Throughout the day, those living and working have been going back and forth, filling up the toilets with water.

"Each bathroom has a bucket. Every kitchen has a bucket. Cause we have to bring the water in from out front if we're going to make some type of drinking water or coffee for them," Sherran Thomas, the night superviser, said.

Thomas says it's not just keeping water in the bathroom. The low water pressure is making it a long and taxing job to cook a good meal for the 15 people that call Belle Reve home.

"As you can see, there's a trickle going on right there. We don't have any hot water at all at this point," Thomas said.

Residents on the Eastbank of Orleans tonight remain under a boil water advisory. There's also an advisory in effect for the Eastbank of Jefferson Parish. Mayor Landrieu says the advisory could stretch into the next few days.

"As the sun comes out and it starts to thaw, we're going to start to see more problems, and that problem is going to bring the pressure down. As long as the pressure stays down you can't do the PSI readings, so our expectation is that we will be out of this before school on Monday," Mayor Landrieu said.

In Metairie, broken pipes on Carrollton Avenue have put a strain on those living at the Metairie Towers Condominium.

"We have 219 units in this building, and it's an inconvenience. Especially right now," Julie Bellau, President of Metairie Towers Condominium said.

Like Belle Reve, they're also getting trickles of water out of their tap.

"They told us that we may not have water for three days. Which is tough when you can't take a shower, or bath or wash clothes. And cook and things like that," Bellau said.

They're trying their best to remain patient as things get back to normal. But like their limited water, that's coming only at a trickle.

