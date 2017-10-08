Pedestrian hit and killed in Algiers Sunday

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal wreck on the West Bank Sunday morning.

The wreck happened around 7 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Place and General Meyer Avenue.

Officials said a woman was walking on Gen. Meyer Avenue when she was hit by a white Honda. No information was given on the driver of the vehicle from police.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is released.

