Pedestrian hit and killed in Algiers Sunday

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal wreck on the West Bank Sunday morning.
The wreck happened around 7 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Place and General Meyer Avenue.
Officials said a woman was walking on Gen. Meyer Avenue when she was hit by a white Honda. No information was given on the driver of the vehicle from police.
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is released.
