Pedestrian killed in Lower 9th Ward wreck

NEW ORLEANS – A man is dead after police say he was hit by a truck early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened around 12:30 a.m. at the corner of St. Claude Avenue and Alabo Street.

Police said the driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling in the left lane on St. Claude Avenue when a 57-year-old man stepped into the lane from the median.

The man was brought to an area hospital, where police said he later died.

The driver of the F-150 remained at the scene of the crash. Police said the driver was well below the legal limit of alcohol, however, the investigation into the wreck is still ongoing.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released by authorities, pending an autopsy.

