Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) battles for the ball with Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) during the first quarter at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS -- Jrue Holiday has agreed to stay with the Pelicans, signing a five-year, $126 million deal.



The point guard decided to stick with the team fewer than seven hours into the start of the NBA’s officials free agency period.



The deal becomes official July 6 and will make Holiday the sixth-highest paid guard in the NBA.



Incentive pay could boost his take to as much as $150 million.



The decision to stay with the Pelicans came amid reports that Holiday was looking to meet with other teams, including the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.



With Holiday remaining, the Pelicans keep in tact their “Big Three” that includes forward Anthony Davis and center DeMarcus Cousins.

© 2017 WWL-TV