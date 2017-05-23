'People are heartbroken': UK residents discuss Manchester attack

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Members of the public lay flowers in St Ann Square on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Manchester,England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- The bomb attack in Manchester has far reaching implications with International Agencies on alert.

Gregory Elliot moved to Manchester from Barbados in 2013.

"People are heartbroken, and I think people are on their toes," Elliot said.

Elliot just returned home Monday when he received a phone call about Manchester Arena.

"A friend told me something happened in town," Elliott said.

Ten minutes later, the news and images broke across the TV.

"I said Jesus, please. Not right there," Elliott said. "It's hard to believe somebody would do that in our own backyard."

Elliott said many people living in Manchester right now are in a state of shock and disbelief.

"There's no way you can walk in Manchester right now and you won't hear somebody talking about that! That's how it is at the present moment. Everybody got their eyes and their ears out," Elliott said.

In the midst of sorrow, however, there is a show of unity. Elliott attended a massive vigil Tuesday, where people prayed and showed their city's strength.

"The atmosphere was nice," Elliott said. "Everybody was there having a nice time, giving their respect. Nobody was scared. It was okay. It was a good atmosphere."

At The Crown and Anchor English Pub, others from the United Kingdom are also reacting to the news and the attack. Neil Timms has been running the pub for seven and a half years.

"A lot of tourists come in, cross the Ferry and they love it and when a lot of English people come in they feel like it's a piece of home," Timms said.

Timms meets both local and his fellow Englishmen all of the time. He grew up about 100 miles away from Manchester. Monday's attack hits close to home, he said.

"I was just disgusted by not only the terrible terrorist act but the fact that they targeted an audience that was predominately going to be children," Timms said.

Despite the tragedy, both Timms and Elliott know, those living in the United Kingdom are resilient people.

"We stick together, we're not going to let it affect us. We're not going to let it change our lives. Cause when you do that the terrorists win," Timms said.

Elliott agreed.

"It doesn't matter who you are. Your color race or creed. We are one," Elliott said.

