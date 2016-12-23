NEW ORLEANS -- Santa Paws will no doubt be delivering countless cats and dogs to deserving boys and girls this Christmas, but some won’t be there when he returns next year.

Shelter operators are ecstatic to see so many families rescuing animals for Christmas, but want to make sure they’re ready for the responsibility.

Friday, families flocked to the Louisiana SPCA in New Orleans to pick out a special four legged friend.

It didn't take long for Tammy Loll of Gretna to bond with her new baby.

"She's a little girl Chihuahua and I just fell in love with her," Loll said. "My fiancée works, I stay home. I don't have a job right now, so I said let's go to the SPCA and look and here I am and I just found a new puppy."

Madison Ball from New Orleans East also picked out a special pup to replace the one she lost earlier this year.

"Any given day is good to receive a dog," said Madison's father Bruce Ball. “This is something special. She was ready for one. I said let's go and get one."

The Litchtl family holidays will be filled with fur. They came to the shelter looking for one cat -- but one wasn't enough.

"They're adorable," Heidi Lichtl said. "We just lost one of our cats. I guess my mom came in here and saw the little orange cat and said, oh we have to get it.. Then my brother saw one and said that one's so cute. Now we're getting three."

Pets can be a wonderful gift to give your family, but pet adoptions are most successful when you meet a few animals before finding the right one.

You should also research the traits you want in a pet before visiting a shelter.

"You don't want to surprise anybody with the gift of a pet," Preston Meche from the LASPCS said. "It's something best to enter into with as much information both about the pet as well as about the adopter. You want to figure all those out before coming here."

According to the Louisiana Humane Society, there are many ways animal lovers can earn their wings this holiday season, through adoption at a shelter like this one, by making a donation or signing up to volunteer in the new year.

New pet parents left the shelter with smiles on their faces and furry bundles of joy in their arms.

"Did the dog save me or did I save it - both, both," Loll said.

This is a busy time of the year at the LASPCA headquarters in Algiers.

Two-hundred families adopted animals during the annual home for the holidays pet event.

