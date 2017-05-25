Photographer connects video of principal and Confederate monument protest picture

(Photo: Nicholas Dean)

NEW ORLEANS – A local photographer who realized a man in a Confederate monument removal protest video and a school principal were one in the same is talking about making that connection Thursday.

The video of a school principal wearing rings associated with the Nazi Party and White Nationalism has gone viral.

Thursday the photographer who made the connection between the man in the photos and the principal of a school in Algiers is speaking out.

"Somebody was like, ‘Hold up I think I know this person," Malik Bartholomew said.

Bartholomew was sifting through photos with fellow photographers, browsing over pictures from their coverage of the Confederate monuments when they noticed a familiar face.

"It was at that point we kind of started looking and said, 'Oh yeah that's him, especially since there was previous news coverage on this person,’" Bartholomew said.

Nichols Dean, a principal at Crescent Leadership Academy, an alternative school with predominately African-American students, is seen in the photograph standing side by side with Confederate monument supporters.

"I really wanted the parents and the students, the citizens of New Orleans to really understand what was happening," Bartholomew said.

Once Bartholomew and his friends made the connection, he shared it on his Facebook page.

"It was reposted hundreds, if not thousands of times," Bartholomew said.

The New Orleans Advocate contacted Dean shortly after the photo went viral and after he was told not to report to work. Dean told them that the photo was being taken "out of context."

However, days after the photo went viral, a YouTube video surfaced showing Dean wearing Nazi rings and coming from a protest at Lee Circle.

Board members from the academy announced Thursday in a statement that Dean is no longer employed at the school.

Not everyone, however, agrees with the board's decision.

Robin Hayes on Facebook writes: "He has that right just like the Black Panthers if they had that job. As long as they don't push their beliefs on the children."

Other agreed. Charles Lee Morton wrote, "Devil lovers wear skulls so does that mean he worships the devil?! NO. I hope he lawyers up."

Bartholomew said he agrees all have a right to free speech. However, he said you also have to be held accountable for your actions and your behavior.

"He was charged to lead an institution of black and brown students,” Bartholomew said. “And there's a conflict of interest and it's problematic that he has this personal philosophy that is talking about the inferiority and the oppression of African-Americans."

Eyewitness News reached out to Dean multiple times, but he did not return our phone calls.

