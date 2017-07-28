Boil water advisory issued for parts of Plaquemines Parish

Two Slidell-area neighborhoods are under boil-water advisories.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH -- A boil water advisory is in effect around the Jesuit Bend area of Plaquemines Parish.

According to parish officials, a break in a 20" main water line cause the system to lose pressure, possibly affecting the water quality. As a precaution, a boil water advisory was immediately put into effect for all communities between the Cedar Grove Water Tower and the West Pointe-ala-Hache Water Plant.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Water should be boiled for one full minute in a clean container before use.

© 2017 WWL-TV