Former Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Jiff Hingle dead at 66

Jiff Hingle (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Jiff Hingle, who for two decades served as the top lawman in Plaquemines Parish before being forced to resign in disgrace amid bribery and mail fraud charges, died Tuesday, multiple sources said. He was 66.

Attempts late Tuesday to contact relatives were unsuccessful, and a cause of death was not immediately available. Hingle was being treated for cancer at MD Anderson Cancer Center, according to two Plaquemines Parish sources.

Hingle was Plaquemines Parish sheriff from 1992 to 2011.

He was sentenced in 2013 to 46 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy.

He pleaded guilty to taking bribes from Aaron Bennett, whose company, Benetch LLC, oversaw the construction of a new parish jail after Hurricane Katrina. He later cooperated with federal investigators and wore a wire to catch Bennett in the act of offering him a third bribe of $10,000 in 2011.

Then-U.S. Attorney Jim Letten gave credit to Hingle for helping agents catch Bennett in his scheme.

Hingle admitted he received two $10,000 payments from Bennett in 2008. Those payments came once he greenlighted hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments to Benetech, which oversaw the building of a temporary parish jail and the new, permanent jail.

He also admitted that he was reimbursed nearly $150,000 from his campaign for expenses that were for the Sheriff’s Office or personal use. He mailed falsified campaign-finance reports, which led to the fraud charge.

© 2018 WWL-TV