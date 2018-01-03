Freeze impacting water pressure in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – The frigid weather is causing some concerns in Plaquemines Parish.



There is worry about pipes bursting or freezing if residents let their water stay at a constant drip, but Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier wants residents to be cognizant of their water usage.



"We are managing to keep up but if you can hold off on running that dishwasher, hold off on the load of clothes-- that would help,” Amos said.



With some residents letting their water drip, the water reservoir is low. Cormier said it’s usually at nine feet. This week it dropped to about six feet and Wednesday it is around seven and a half.



"It's important because in the event that there would be a fire if we have low water pressure that could impede our fire department from fighting those fires,” Cormier said.



© 2018 WWL-TV