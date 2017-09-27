UPDATE: Two suspects in custody after Plaquemines Parish manhunt

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

PLAQUEMINES PARISH -- Two of the three people seen attempting to break into cars in Plaquemines Parish were captures by police after a manhunt Wednesday morning.

According to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the neighborhood around 5 a.m. after receiving a call that three "suspicious people" were checking car door handles in the Pleasant Ridge area. A foot chase ensued and the three suspects escaped into the woods.

Police then set up a perimeter around the area while a helicopter searched for the suspects, described as three black males wearing hooded sweatshirts. Two of them were captured, while a third remains at-large.

Deputies also found a car reported stolen from New Orleans on the scene that they believe the three suspects were using.

If anyone has any information that could help police, please call the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office at 504-564-2525.

