Plaquemines: Concern, not alarm

Boats at a marina in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Parish President Amos Cormier said that Tropical Storm Cindy and the rain and high tides that it will bring are a cause for "concern, not alarm," for the citizens of his parish.



Rainfall projections for the area, which has already endured a lot of rain in recent weeks, call for 6 to 9 inches of rain, possibly upward of 15 inches, depending on the track of the storm.



Sandbags are being made available to residents, but there is no call for evacuation. However, Cormier said, residents living outside of levee protection should keep abreast of the news.



Cormier said he is awaiting a decision on a possible state of emergency call from state leaders.



"We're in communication with other state agencies," said Cormier. "At this time they are seriously considering a state of emergency declaration."

© 2017 WWL-TV