Power outages for thousands in Plaquemines Parish during freezing weather



PORT SULPHUR – The power has been going on and off for thousands of residents in Plaquemines Parish since about 7:30 a.m. on Monday.



The outages even impacted the parish’s warming shelter.



Entergy and parish officials said the issue had been resolved when power was later restored Monday afternoon, but then power went back out about an hour later. The power was then restored again about 30 to 45 minutes after that.



Parish officials do remain hopeful that the power will stay on throughout the night and into the morning.



Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier said everyone in the parish is dependent upon electrical power for heating purposes.



“That caused, they call it a cold overload so everyone was turning their heater back on at the same time and that was the explanation that was provided to me as to why we had intermittent electricity for about 45 minutes or so,” Cormier said.



