Residents see rare snowfall in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Mother Nature hit parts of Plaquemines Parish Wednesday morning and before the snow melted, residents were able to get out and enjoy the winter weather.



Many people including deputies from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office could not believe it was snowing early Wednesday around 3 a.m.



One Eyewitness New viewer sent in video of snow in Buras where flurries were flying around the flagpole.



“I guess we're not too far south, the snow God was like let's give them a little bit, so it's exciting," one resident said.



Exciting enough where children who were off from school got a chance to enjoy a snowball fight.



"I'm not so much of fan but you know, just the smiles on their faces makes it all worthwhile," Jamie Tayamen, Plaquemines Parish resident, said.



Another video showed flurries in Port Fourchon.



“Yup we had a little snow and I said let me get up and take some pictures and what not. It's uncommon for us to have stuff like this,” one resident said.



The last time Louisiana residents said they saw snow was back in 2008 and 1989.



