Volunteers answer call after fire destroys daycare center

BELLE CHASSE, La. -- Volunteers joined together Sunday to help a Plaquemines Parish daycare destroyed by fire.

It was all hands on deck Sunday for the Brighter Horizons Daycare. Volunteers sanitized kids toys, organized learning materials, and even built a new handrail for their walkway.

It wasn’t your typical day of preparation for the start of the week ahead. It’s the beginnings of recovery after an early morning fire Saturday morning destroyed their home and daycare center in the 100 block of Barriere Road.

“Definitely sad to see we have so many memories there being there for so long, but we just thank God that no one was in the building,” said Jessica Holloway, co-owner of Brighter Horizons.

Holloway’s mother started the daycare more than 30 years ago. Sunday friends, families, and community they’ve touched throughout the decades showed up, less than 24-hours after the fire, to lend a helping hand.

“I feel like today is really a testament of what Jessica and Melany have created,” said volunteer Dana Wattigney. “They’re such amazing people and Brighter Horizons is so amazing.”

Wattigney has two children who attend Brighter Horizons and said she was devastated to hear about the fire, but it was the family she’s built at the daycare she was most concerned about.

“Material things can be replaced, but the thought of us not all being together is what was most scary for most people,” said Wattigney.

Others agreed.

“I knew that Belle Chasse was a great community,” said Holloway. “We call ourselves the BH family from Brighter Horizons, I knew how great they were but it’s still unbelievable to see.”

With these volunteers and piles of donations, they plan to be back open Monday morning. They will be housed in a temporary facility at 202 Woodland Highway, at the intersection of Belle Chasse Highway.

