Water rising in Myrtle Grove in Plaquemines

Myrtle Grove subdivision in Plaquemines Parish (Photo: Paul Murphy)

BELLE CHASSE - Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier officially filed the paperwork to declare a State of Emergency in the parish.



The water came up quickly throughout the day in the Myrtle Grove subdivision, which is about 15 miles outside of Belle Chasse.



Myrtle Grove is outside of the parish levee protection and it was expected to flood.



Rain, which continued off and on Wednesday, was at times heavy, however the floodwaters came from storm surge associated with Tropical Storm Cindy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was a foot or two of water on the streets. Plaquemines work crews have put down sandbags, but the water has continued to rise.



"The flooding is obvious," said Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier. "It's not just Myrtle Grove where we have flooding occurring, (we have it in) Tidewater, several other areas, Lake Hermitage. What's most concerning is that there's satelitte imaging that shows we have another big band of rain in the Gulf coming our way."



There is no evacuation order for any part of Plaquemines Parish, but Cormier suggests that those who live outside of levee protection may want to come in Wednesday night.

© 2017 WWL-TV