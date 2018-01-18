Plumbers being put to work after pipes burst across the metro area

NEW ORLEANS -- Plumbers are working around the clock to repair the countless number of pipes damaged after temperatures dropped to a record low.

Phones have been ringing off the hook from people who need their burst pipes fixed. With temperatures on the rise, plumbers across the area are being put to work.

"We haven't had a cold spell like this in a long time," said Rafael Chacon with Earl's Plumbing. "It's been pretty busy. Last night we worked until about 8:00 and tonight it's looking about the same."

Chacon says after the recent freeze pipes are thawing out. Which sounds like great news, but in many cases, they're bursting and leaving people with little to no water.

"There's a lot of people who doesn't understand how important it is to wrap your pipes and run water during freezing temperatures," he said. "This is what happens."

"We were prepared and I guess we didn't think it was going to be this bad," said Steve Collom.

Collom and his wife Ann Purnell-Collom said it ended up being worse. Their outside pipes couldn't handle Tuesday night's freeze, ultimately ripping them apart.

"I was up over by the kitchen sink," Steve said. "And all of a sudden my eyes go up and all the pipes had started breaking, popped at the joints and popped right out."

The situation is not ideal, but the Colloms say they're trying to go with the flow.

"Just miserable, we can't wash dishes, can't do the laundry," Ann said. "But we've got the power, we've got the heat, things cal always be worse."

For most plumbers in the area, including Chacon's team, it's been a hectic few days. And with a growing list of plumbing emergencies, they're doing what they can to move quickly to the next one.

"I think that we'll probably be going until next week, next Tuesday or so," Chacon said. "We're here to help whoever needs it, they just have to be patient, we'll get to you."

If you have a burst pipe, and you're waiting for a plumber, the best thing to do is turn the water off to the house. It can either be the service connection or the shut-off valve. If you have to turn it on, only do so when needed.

© 2018 WWL-TV