NEW ORLEANS – Police are investigating two armed robberies late Friday night.

Initial reports show the first incident happened just before midnight at 5011 4TH Street in Marrero. One female victim was held up at gunpoint, police say.

Authorities later reported the second incident happened at 3409 Severn Avenue in Metairie, about 11:31 p.m.

Two victims were involved in the robbery with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

