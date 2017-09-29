Police believe body found near LSU's campus is missing student

Image via LSU Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a body found near LSU's campus is believed to be that of a missing LSU student according to our partners at WBRZ.

Michael Nickelotte, Jr. was reported missing Sept. 18 by family members. His roommate told investigators he heard Nickelotte leave their apartment around 1 a.m. Nickelotte reportedly left without his cell phone, wallet, and car keys.

A DNA test will be performed to confirm that the body is Nickolette's, but police said items found with the body lead them to believe that it is, in fact, him.

The coroner will determine the exact cause of death, but deputies say they have no reason to believe foul play was involved.

Sources tell WBRZ that the body was found by hunters inside of a deer stand.

