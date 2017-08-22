NEW ORLEANS -- Three more men are wanted in connection with the June shooting death of a Gert Town woman killed after a series of arguments turned violent.

The New Orleans Police Department named Michael Meyers, Nelson Raymond IV and Jamaal "JD" Horton as additional suspects in the June 14 murder of 21-year-old Brayanta Ketchens.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Ketchens reportedly argued with 24-year-old Dalton Stone earlier in the day. Her boyfriend, Devin Anderson, reportedly shot Stone later that day.

A group of men, including Jonathan Stone, the brother of the man Anderson shot at, broke into Ketchens' home and shot her to death, police have said.

Jonathan Stone, as well as 21-year-old Kenneth Murdock were arrested on charges of second-degree murder for Ketchen's death, The Advocate reported earlier this month.

Anderson, Ketchens' boyfriend, was arrested as a fugitive in Florida in July for one count of attempted second-degree murder in Dalton Stone's shooting.

According to the NOPD, Meyers is wanted for second-degree murder, Raymond is wanted for principal to second-degree murder and Horton is wanted for a DNA sample in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the men is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or NOPD homicide Detective Thaddeus Williams at 504-658-5300.

