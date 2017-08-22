Police investigating armed robbery at Slidell cash advance store

SLIDELL, LA. - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a check cashing business in Slidell Tuesday morning.

According to Slidell Police, the crime happened at the Advance America in the 3900 block of Pontchartrain Drive.

“Details are very limited at this time,” a spokesperson for SPD said. “We will release more information as soon as they become available later this afternoon.”

Tuesday's incident marks the second armed robbery at a cash advance store in Slidell in two months. On July 10, a man walked into a store and demanded cash. The suspect in that incident was later arrested.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 WWL-TV