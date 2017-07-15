Police investigating double shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Algiers Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 3100 block of Preston Place shortly after 11 a.m.

Police said two men had been shot, but there is no word on their conditions.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV