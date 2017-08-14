Police investigating report of suspicious package at N.O. federal courthouse

(Photo: Ramon Antonio Vargas, Custom)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police have closed streets surrounding the New Orleans Federal Courthouse after a report of a suspicious package Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, a large police presence can be seen surrounding the courthouse. Authorities have closed the corner of Poydras and Magazine streets to traffic.

Large police presence near New Orleans' federal courthouse as various authorities probe a report of a suspicious package pic.twitter.com/tMFiDeXwCZ — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) August 14, 2017

Photos from the scene show Homeland Security vehicles and crime tape blocking the roadway.

A WWLTV crew is en route to the scene.

