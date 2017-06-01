WWL
Police investigating shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East

WWLTV.com , WWL 2:09 PM. CDT June 01, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – A portion of Interstate 10 between Bullard and Paris Road in New Orleans East is back open after a man was shot while driving.

The New Orleans Police Department received a call of gunshots fired on the interstate just before the Little Woods exit about noon, said Dawne Massey, a department spokeswoman.

Police said a man who arrived at nearby New Orleans East Hospital with a gunshot wound about the same time is the victim.

A woman who was driving east on the interstate told Eyewitness News a bullet went through her windshield as well.

The shooting marks the 20th time someone has been shot on the interstate in the city since 2016, according to WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher.

The most recent interstate shooting happened Tuesday night when a man and a woman were shot inside of a car while driving on I-10 east near the Poydras Street exit. A toddler was also reportedly in the car during that shooting.

