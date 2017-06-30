Police look for man in attempted robbery on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are trying to identify a man who might have information about an attempted robbery in the 100 block of St. Charles Avenue.

Surveillance footage recorded the unidentified man following the victim up the street early Saturday morning.

The video shows the unidentified man hit the victim in the head from behind, knocking him to the ground.

The victim is then seen fighting off the unknown man as he tries to go through the victim’s pockets.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080.

