Police look to identify attackers in brutal French Quarter beating, robbery

Police are trying to identify these men, recorded savagely beating and robbing two tourists Saturday night in the French Quarter. (Photo: New Orleans Police Department)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are trying to identify the four people who brutally attacked two men in town for a religious convention as they walked in the French Quarter Saturday night during a robbery, leaving one victim in critical condition at a local hospital.

James Curran and Tim Byrne were in town from Boston to attend the General Assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association, the annual meeting of the liberal religious association.

The video shows Curran and Bryne walking along the 200 block of Bienville Street about 9 p.m. Saturday when two men rush up behind them and launch a quick, aggressive attack than ended with Bryne apparently unconscious as he lay face down on the sidewalk.

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said Monday morning that the assailants are now wanted on second-degree robbery charges because of the severity of the injuries.

State law defines second-degree robbery as taking “anything of value” from someone and inflicting “serious bodily injury.”

It goes on to define serious bodily injury as someone being unconscious or in extreme physical pain, among other things.

Anyone convicted of that crime must serve a minimum of three years and no more than 40 years.

Byrne and Curran are information technology staff members for the Unitarian Universalist Association.

Association spokeswoman Rachel Walden said Curran was treated and released following Saturday's attack, but Byrne remained hospitalized Monday.

In New Orleans on Sunday, association president Susan Frederick-Gray told meeting participants about the violent mugging and described Byrne's condition as serious.

"I and a number of senior staff were with Tim in the hospital last night and others, including our chaplains, are with him now," Frederick-Gray said. "Tim’s husband is en route to New Orleans from Boston. Our ... staff are profoundly shocked and filled with concern for their colleagues."

Frederick-Gray concluded her remarks about the robbery by asking for prayers for the victims.

Attempts Monday to contact Curren were unsuccessful. A relative of Curren told WWL-TV that he remembered little about the attack beyond hearing footsteps behind him. The next thing he knew, he was on the ground and was being robbed.

He suffered a fractured nose and had stitches in his face, the relative told WWL-TV.

Harrison said the men were attacked as they walked back to their hotel.

One of the attackers punches Curren in the head and then puts him in a chokehold and continues to punch Curren as he struggles to drag Curren to the ground.

Almost simultaneously, another man delivers a swift blow Byrne’s head, at which point he collapses to the ground face first. The attacker quickly rummages through Byrne’s pockets as two other men run up and appear to help rob both victims.

The four robbers run away moments later as they throw Curren, who appears dazed, to the ground.

One of the robbers then runs back into frame and briefly lifts Byrne off the sidewalk by the back of his shirt, revealing what appears to be a large pool of blood, before dropping him back on the sidewalk and running away.

Byrne remains motionless as he appears to gasp for air as his face remains against the brick sidewalk.

Curren eventually finds his glasses on the sidewalk and crawls to Byrne and appears to try to talk to him as two other people walk up to the men to offer assistance, with one taking out his cellphone, apparently to call 911.

Police said the attackers made off with the victim’s cellphones and wallets.

NOPD 8th District Commander Nick Gernon said police could possibly release additional pictures of the men they believe are responsible for the attack and robbery by Monday afternoon.

"The eyes of the community caught this," Harrison added. "Everybody's going to know exactly who you are."

Anyone with information about the attackers’ identities is asked to contact 8th District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (5040 822-1111.

New Orleans Advocate staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.

© 2017 WWL-TV