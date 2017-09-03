Police looking for missing man whose cell phone was found discarded

(Photo: Photo courtesy NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are looking for a missing man who reportedly last spoke to his wife two days ago.

Philip Hebert, 55, reportedly last spoke to his wife who was out of town around 8 a.m. Friday. His wife told police she became aware of his disappearance when a concerned citizen called her later that day around 2 p.m. using Hebert’s cell phone. The phone was reportedly found discarded on N. Carrollton Avenue.

Police said Hebert was reportedly attending classes at Delgado and working odd jobs around the city at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on Hebert is asked to call 7th District detectives at (504) 658-6070.

