Police looking for missing New Orleans East man

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a man last seen leaving his home in New Orleans East a week ago.

Sean Taylor, 36, was last seen leaving his house in the 8800 block of Dinkins Street April 17 around 5 a.m. Police said he was driving his blue and white Yamaha scooter when he left the home.

Anyone with information about Taylor or his whereabouts is asked to call 7th District Detectives at (504) 658-6070.

