Police make arrest in death of local rapper

NEW ORLEANS -- A man is in jail Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of an up-and-coming local rapper.

Police said Darryl Bannister, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of S. Broad Avenue.

Bannister was wanted for the murder of Desmone Jerome, better known as BTY Young'N. Police say Bannister, 31, fatally shot Jerome at a Shell gas station in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on the night of April 29.

Bannister was booked with second-degree murder.

