Police release composite of attempted kidnapper

IMAGE: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – Police have released a composite image of a suspect believed to be responsible for an attempted kidnapping in New Orleans East.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened at the intersection of Dwyer Road and Flake Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on April 23, 2017.

Police say a woman walking in the area noticed a white four-door Pontiac sedan drive past then circle back to meet her. The man then got out of the vehicle, grabbed the woman and said she was going with him.

NOPD said the woman was able to fight off the attacker and flee to a safe location.

Investigators described the attempted kidnapper as a black man believed to be in his late 40's and 5’3” to 5’4” tall. He weighs about 200 pounds with a stocky build and ashy hands.

The man was last seen wearing an army green t-shirt and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV