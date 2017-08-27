Police rescue trapped trucker as water rises in Houston

HOUSTON -- After the KHOU studio was evacuated, one news crew stayed on the air. The last thing viewers saw was a semi truck stuck in the rising water with the driver trapped inside. Then the signal dropped.

Here's what happened next, as told by reporter Brandi Smith.

"As many of you know, KHOU 11 News was evacuated due to flooding. That meant my photographer Mario and I were the only ones left on air for ... well ... I don't even know how long.

The #KHOU11 signal cut out just as Harris County Sheriff's Office crews got their rescue boat in the water to pull a semi driver out of his flooded cab. I've had SO many people asking if he made it out OK and I wanted to share the video. (We kept going and rolling until the camera's battery died, not knowing we'd been knocked off the air.) They pull him out around the 4:40 mark. THANK GOD for that crew."

The full video can be seen above.

As many of you know, KHOU 11 News was evacuated due to flooding. That meant my photographer Mario and I were the only ones left on air for ... well ... I don't even know how long. The #KHOU11 signal cut out just as Harris County Sheriff's Office crews got their rescue boat in the water to pull a semi driver out of his flooded cab. I've had SO many people asking if he made it out OK and I wanted to share the video. (We kept going and rolling until the camera's battery died, not knowing we'd been knocked off the air.) They pull him out around the 4:40 mark. THANK GOD for that crew. Posted by Brandi Smith KHOU on Sunday, August 27, 2017

© 2017 WWL-TV