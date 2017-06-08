Police search for boys who shot paintball gun in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – Police are searching for two juveniles suspected of shooting paintballs in Algiers.

The youths recorded on surveillance video about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Berkley Drive.

One of the boys fired his paintball gun into the victim’s storage container as he put away his lawnmower. The man was not hit, but the paintball hit several items inside.

Anyone with information about the identity of either juvenile is asked to call 4th District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

© 2017 WWL-TV