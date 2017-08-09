Four cars stolen after owners forced to leave them during flood

Filmore and Louis XIV (Photo: Filmore and Louis XIV, WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- Four cars were stolen on Aug. 6 after their owners had to leave them on high ground due to flooding.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, all four cars were parked under the bridge near N. Claiborne and St. Bernard Avenue on Aug. 5 as the streets surrounding them flooded. When the owners returned, all four vehicles were found missing.

Police described the missing vehicles as:

A grey 2014 Porche Panamera bearing Georgia license plate #DV551Q

A white 2004 Lincoln Navigator bearing Louisiana license plate #515AFP

A black 2015 Chevrolet Corvette bearing Louisiana license plate #ZJL729

A blue 2012 Chevrolet Sonic bearing Pennsylvania license plate #JFX3365





The attached photos are not the missing cars, but pictures of similar cars for reference.

Anyone with information on these stolen vehicles is asked to call NOPD's Third District Detectives at 504-658-6030 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

