Police: woman reported missing from home near the Fairgrounds

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are looking for a woman who was last seen Friday night.

Tyranika Bell, 18, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Portage Street. Her mother told police she saw Bell before she went to sleep around 11:30 p.m. When she awoke about an hour later, Bell was no longer home, police said.

Bell is described as 5'7" tall, and about 165 pounds. She was like seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black leggings, and her hair is currently dyed purple. She is also known to wear a nose ring.

Anyone with information about Bell or here whereabouts is asked to call NOPD's Third District at (504) 658-6030.

© 2017 WWL-TV