Police: Woman shoots burglar in her bedroom Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS -- Police say a 76-year-old woman shot and wounded a suspected burglar she found in her bedroom early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Esplanade Avenue.

According to the police's Major Offense Log and overnight press notifications, the victim said she was awakened by a loud noise and found a man armed with 'some type of object' in her bedroom. She fired a weapon and struck the suspect once. He was taken to the hospital via EMS. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

