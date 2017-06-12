Political rookie enters race for District B seat

Catherine Love, a political rookie, is running for City Council District B.

NEW ORLEANS – A political rookie is the latest candidate who has announced her candidacy to replace LaToya Cantrell on the City Council.

“I’m not a politician, and I don’t aim to be,” Catherine Love said in a prepared statement. She noted that her experience is as a “wife, mother, environmental and wildlife conservationist, researcher and volunteer.”

“My service as a candidate and as a councilwoman won’t be about building a political career or personal power,” she said.

Love joins a field that includes former Orleans Parish School Board President Seth Bloom, redevelopment specialist Eric Johnson, Timothy David Ray, an attorney and political consultant, and Jay Banks, director of the Dryades YMCA’s School of Commerce who last year reigned as King Zulu.

Love, 42, has two doctorates and has lived with her husband and in the Garden District since 2005. She said before that she traveled the world to conduct conservation research.

Cantrell, who is in her first term as District B councilwoman, is running for mayor, hoping to replace Mitch Landrieu, who is term-limited.

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 primary elections takes place July 12-14. Runoffs will be Nov. 18.

