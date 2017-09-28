Poll: Majority of La. voters say players should be disciplined for anthem protests

New Orleans Saints players sit during the national anthem at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

NEW ORLEANS - A statewide survey of Louisiana voters shows a majority of those in the state believe that NFL players should receive discipline for protests of the national anthem, though there was a stark difference along racial lines.

The survey was conducted by Anthony Licciardi, a University of New Orleans researcher, on Sept. 26.

According to the survey results, 57 percent of those who responded said that players who did not stand should be fined or fired.

While 70 percent of white respondents said the players should be penalized, only 34 percent of black respondents felt that way. There was not a significant difference along gender or age lines with 59 percent of males and 55 percent of female respondents saying the players should be penalized.

Likewise, 59 percent of those aged 49 or older wanted the players to be penalized, while 55 percent of those younger felt that way.

The survey also asked about President Donald Trump's job performance. Of those surveyed, 49 percent approved of Trump's performance to date, while 45 percent did not and 6 percent didn't know.

Similar to the anthem issue, the approval of Trump went along racial lines with 66 percent of white respondents approving of the job he is doing and 75 percent of black residents responding disapproving.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus four percent.

