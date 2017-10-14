Polls close across metro N.O. and Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS -- Polls across the state are closed, and votes are being counted.

The races for New Orleans mayor and City Council are the most high profile, but statewide races for treasurer and tax issues are also on the ballot, as are various other races across the metro area.

Voter turnout could be low on Saturday outside of New Orleans, though in the city, early voting turnout was about 16,000, on par with the 2010 election, officials said.

There are also two judgeships on the ballot in Orleans Parish and an unusual race for coroner. The incumbent, Dr. Jeffrey Rouse, qualified to run for re-election but has since dropped out, leaving just Dr. Dwight McKenna in the race. Rouse’s name will appear on the ballot, however, and if he wins enough votes, he will have to resign and a special election would be called.

Voters statewide will elect a new state treasurer, with six candidates in the race to replace John Kennedy, who was elected to the U.S. Senate.

One of those candidates, Rep. John Schroder, will be replaced in the state House by one of four candidates running in the Dist. 77 election, which covers areas of Covington, Madisonville and Folsom. There are also a handful of judgeships in St. Tammany Parish on the ballot and a parish council seat on the ballot. Tangipahoa Parish voters will also elect a Clerk of Court.

Jefferson Parish voters will decide a hot race for a district seat on the parish council. Danny Martiny and Dominick Impastato are waging a tough fight to replace former District 4 Councilman Ben Zahn, who was elected Kenner mayor.

There are also three state constitutional amendments on the ballot statewide.

There are a handful of tax issues on the ballot as well. In Orleans Parish, voters will consider a proposed 10-year renewal of three existing property taxes for Orleans Parish public schools.

Jefferson Parish voters will be asked to renew two existing property taxes to operate and maintain Jefferson Parish’s public transportation system.

