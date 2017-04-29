Polls open in Louisiana: What's on the ballot

Vote Button- Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

NEW ORLEANS – Voters have until 8 p.m. to decide on several races, bond propositions, tax and millage proposals in Southeast Louisiana.

Polls open on April 29 at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

For polling locations and sample ballots, click here.

Orleans Parish

Rachael Johnson and Suzy Montero are in a runoff for a seat on the Civil District Court.

Montero had a slight lead on Johnson in the March 25 vote, edging her opponent with 45 percent compared to Johnson’s 43 percent.

Jefferson Parish

Across the parish, voters will decide on whether to renew a 6.5-mill tax for the Jefferson Parish Library system. The millage covers almost all of the system’s funding.

Westwego Mayor Johnny Shaddinger is running for a second four-year term, but Joe Peoples got enough of the vote on March 25 to force a runoff.

Peoples, a political newcomer, got 33 percent of the vote compared to Shaddingers 44 percent, but he was then endorsed by former Councilman Ted Munch, who took the other 23 percent of the vote.

Two spots on the Westwego City Council are also up for grabs. Norman Fonseca and Lisa Valence are competing for the District 3 seat. Courtney Watts Reyes and Johnnie Lynn Thibodeaux are running against each other in District 5.

In Gretna, voters will decide on a 4-mill renewal for ambulance service and an 8.5-mill renewal for fire protection.

Voters in River Ridge and part of Metairie will vote on a 25-mill property tax that would allow the East Bank Consolidated Fire Department to extend its service into River Ridge and parts of west Metairie, including Bunch Village. That’s an area that’s been protected by the Third District Volunteer Fire Department for 65 years.

St. Tammany Parish

Previously rejected sales taxes are up for renewel. The money would go towards the parish Justice Center and jail. This time, the taxes are set at one-fifth of a cent each, down from the quarter-cent amount that voters rejected.

Tax, service charge or bond propositions are all also on the ballot for Lighting District No. 6, Road Lighting District No. 14, Fire Protection District No. 3 and Recreation Districts Nos. 7 and 14.

St. Charles Parish

A single precinct will vote for the open seat for the 2nd District in the State Senate. Thirteen candidates are on the ballot.

Two millage renewals are also on the ballot for the parish school system.

St. John the Baptist Parish

The 2nd District senate race is also on the ballot in St. John the Baptist Parish. A 30-year, 7-mill tax for flood protection is also on the ballot along with a sear on the Parish Council in District 7.

