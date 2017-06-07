Pool closed after lifeguards receive threat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A threat of violence against lifeguards at a city pool in Louisiana has prompted officials to shut it down temporarily.



The Advocate reports the city pool at Edith Sampson Playground in New Orleans was closed after at least one swimmer in a group threatened female lifeguards Friday. The pool was opened for less than a day.



City officials say the swimmers repeatedly broke the rules by diving into the water head-first and were asked to leave. City spokesman Erin Burns says as the group left at least one of them threatened to harm the lifeguards.



The pool was closed that day and didn't reopen until Tuesday. Burns says the lifeguards were scheduled to other city pools, and didn't lose any scheduled work hours.



