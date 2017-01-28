NEW ORLEANS -- As President Donald Trump looks for places to cut the national budget, the arts community is bracing themselves for a potential hit to the National Endowment for the Arts, and Endowment for the Humanities.

And that has some locally paying close attention.

"This is without a doubt one of the most culturally distinct communities," said Nick Stillman Arts Council of New Orleans President and CEO.

He notes that some well-known artists have come from Louisiana because of its deep roots in arts. And while the amount of money that has come from the NEA has diminished, he says it's constantly a battle to find more funding to fund projects and artists.

"Art is just like justice it's something you know we have to fight for in a way that a lot of people don't recognize," Demond Brown, NET Charter High School student.

The threat of is cuts is something that ultimately could affect young art students like Brown. He's currently part of a program that teaches students how to blend art with design.

"We actually were able to kickstart the work that we do through and NEA Our Town grant," said Jose Catto, Arts Council of New Orleans Associate Education Dir.

And if funding dries up, programs like it could be in danger, and the future of New Orleans could look less vibrant.

"I think you'll see a lot less art in the public sector," said Catto.

Cuts could also affect the place where art is showcased.

"I think we're all concerned as museum director's," said Susan Taylor, director of the New Orleans Museum of Art.

Taylor doesn't know if cuts will be made, but it's being talked about.

"The Association of Art Museum Directors has issued a statement urging all elected officials to maybe considering cutting funding to the NEA and NEH not to do so," said Taylor.

Arts Council President and CEO Nick Stillman once again reiterates losing even a little bit of funding could have big impacts.

"All groups and all artists are struggling to make it work here, and when you cut yet another source and the source of some prominence disappears it makes it that much harder to be an artist here," added Stillman.

Currently, the National Endowment for the Arts funding is estimated at $149 million. Slashing the endowment would only represent a .003% cut to the national budget, which this year stands at about $3.9 trillion.

