Potential Mike VII arrives to LSU's campus

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – LSU has welcomed a tiger to campus that could potentially become its new mascot, Mike VII.

The tiger, named “Harvey,” arrived on campus on Tuesday and is currently in the night house of the tiger habitat, according to LSU. The 11-month-old male tiger must be quarantined in the night house for at least one week so that he can be observed by LSU veterinarians to ensure that is healthy and a good fit for the university. Once that occurs, he will then be formally introduced as Mike VII.

Harvey is a rescue tiger, according to the university, and he will be acclimating to his new surroundings so he will not be on view to the public yet.



Harvey was donated to LSU form a sanctuary in Okeechobee, Florida, called “Wild at Heart Wildlife Center.” Mike IV, V and VI were also donated to the university from rescue facilities. According to the university, it has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1958 and LSU does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers.



LSU's former mascot, Mike VI, died of cancer in October 2016.



The university says it will make an official announcement and LSU’s attending veterinary Dr. David Baker will hold a news conference if Harvey becomes Mike VII.



© 2017 WWL-TV