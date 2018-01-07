WWL
Close
Weather Alert 13 weather alerts
Close

Power restored to thousands in Mid-City after downed line

Power was restored around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 5:59 PM. CST January 07, 2018


NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,000 residents in Mid-City were without power on Sunday afternoon. 

The outage occurred around 2:20 p.m. and impacted residents along Carrollton Avenue towards City Park and residents along South Jefferson Davis Parkway near Tulane Avenue. 

Entergy tweeted that the outage was due to a downed line that was hit by metallic balloons near Jefferson Davis and Gravier. 

Entergy reported that the power was restored around 4:45 p.m. and apologized for any inconvenience. 

 

 

© 2018 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories