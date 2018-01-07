

NEW ORLEANS – More than 2,000 residents in Mid-City were without power on Sunday afternoon.



The outage occurred around 2:20 p.m. and impacted residents along Carrollton Avenue towards City Park and residents along South Jefferson Davis Parkway near Tulane Avenue.



Entergy tweeted that the outage was due to a downed line that was hit by metallic balloons near Jefferson Davis and Gravier.

MID-CITY AREA: A wire is down near Jeff Davis and Gravier. Crews are safely working to repair and restore power ASAP. We apologize for inconvenience. — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) January 7, 2018

MID-CITY UPDATE: Crews continue working to safely repair downed line and restore power ASAP. Cause = metallic balloons that hit the line. For more info about how metallic balloons and power lines don't mix, visit: https://t.co/WwHqZfiniN. Thanks for patience. — Entergy New Orleans (@EntergyNOLA) January 7, 2018

Entergy reported that the power was restored around 4:45 p.m. and apologized for any inconvenience.

