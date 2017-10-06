Pre-disaster Emergency Declaration granted for 17 parishes ahead of Nate

President Donald Trump has approved Governor Edwards’ Pre-disaster Emergency Declaration request for 17 parishes ahead of Tropical Storm Nate’s landfall.

The declaration allows the state to more easily access federal response resources in the event they become necessary. Edwards said that he appreciates the “speed and decisiveness” the president used in granting the request.

“This declaration will help us continue the process of preparing for potential severe weather with the support of federal resources at our disposal,” Edwards said.

The request for the following parishes: Assumption, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Vermillion.

