WWL
Close
Live Video 6 PM Eyewitness News
Live Video Track Nate in real time
Weather Alert 62 weather alerts
Close

Pre-disaster Emergency Declaration granted for 17 parishes ahead of Nate

Alicia Serrano, WWLTV 9:02 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

President Donald Trump has approved Governor Edwards’ Pre-disaster Emergency Declaration request for 17 parishes ahead of Tropical Storm Nate’s landfall.

The declaration allows the state to more easily access federal response resources in the event they become necessary. Edwards said that he appreciates the “speed and decisiveness” the president used in granting the request.

“This declaration will help us continue the process of preparing for potential severe weather with the support of federal resources at our disposal,” Edwards said.

The request for the following parishes: Assumption, Iberia, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Vermillion.

Click here to read the approved request.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories