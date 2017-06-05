DCFS: Pre-register for disaster food stamps before disaster strikes

BATON ROUGE – State officials are urging residents to prepare for hurricane season by pre-registering for the disaster food stamps program.

The Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP), formally disaster food stamps, provides food aid to households following a disaster. The program is administered by the Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services.

“Spending a little time pre-registering now will save you time later, when gathering the required income information may be more difficult and you have other things to worry about,” DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said.

DCFS reports that over 623,000 families have pre-registered for DSNAP since the Department launched the program in 2009. Families that previously pre-registered or received DSNAP since August 2012 are already in the system and do not need to pre-register again.

Families that receive regular food stamp benefits should not pre-register because additional benefits will be automatically added to their regular monthly benefit after a disaster.

For more information, or to register for DSNAP, click here to visit the DCFS website.

