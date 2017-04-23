Pro-monument group plans midnight vigil at Jefferson Davis statue

NEW ORLEANS -- A group that sued the city to stop it from removing the Confederate monuments will meet early Monday morning for a vigil as City Hall continues to formulate plans to take down the statues.

The Monumental Task Committee said the vigil will begin at midnight at the Jefferson Davis statue in Mid-City.

The Landrieu administration recently began to review one bid for the removal of the Davis, Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard statues. A fourth monument, known as the Battle of Liberty Place Monument, was not included in that bid proposal.

A City Hall spokesman on Sunday issued a statement that said the city is "committed to taking down the Confederate monuments" but would not say when.

"Due to the widely known intimidation, threats, and violence there remains serious safety concerns," the statement continued. "Therefore, we will not be sharing the details on removal timeline."

The city opened the lone bid for removal from Cuzan LLC on April 4. It has up 45 days from opening the $600,000 bid to review it and sign a contract if it believes the company can complete the work.

