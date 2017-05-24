Program exposes grade-school kids to ballroom dancing

NEW ORLEANS – More than 300 students from Jefferson and Orleans Parish schools gathered, celebrating a year-long journey into the world of partner dancing.

Friday, the Lyons Center in the Irish Channel was transformed into something straight out of Dancing from the Stars. Complete with lights, professional dance judges, and trophies, dozens of kids left it all on the dance floor.

Over the past three years, the MindSteppers program has trained local school teachers to merengue, swing, tango, salsa and waltz. The teachers then take the dances back to their schools and teach students throughout the year with the goal of competing in May. The program is for first-through-seventh graders.

“We don’t focus on the rigid rules of ballroom,” said MindStepper Co-Founder Laura Manning. “We focus on learning different dance styles, and the interaction between the dancers.”

Part of the goal is to incorporate etiquette, communication, and social skills into the dance, as well as the history and cultures the dances originate from.

“The emphasis is the connection to the other person and the connection to the music,” said Nathalie Gomes Adams, MindSteppers co-founder. “We teach them to stay connected to the music and to stay connected to their partner. That whole role of leading and following is quite important. The kids, some of them learn both.”

Throughout the competition, there were girls partnered with other girls, shorter boys leading taller partners, and plenty of diversity. No one missed a beat.

“The fact that you have to stand next to someone who might not be your favorite person in class, maybe they’re not your best friend,” said Manning. “Partner dancing gives them the opportunity to have to be patient. To have to listen to another person. The etiquette involved does teach the respect involved that you have to provide another person. There’s no place in partner dancing for demanding anything or being rude to your partner.”

Many of the schools participating are public, where some of the students may not have access to paid dance instruction or after-school programs. MindSteppers teachers hold instruction periods whenever the school allows, whether it’s gym class, a specialized dancing period or after school. Using teachers already in the schools also keeps costs down, as well as having someone students respect and are familiar with.

“You can be enjoying this very real, very physical experience that most people don’t have in their lives,” said Manning. “Let alone kids who maybe don’t have access to programs of many kinds. This one gives them a life skill to be proud of that’s different.”

Teachers admit sometimes getting the kids to work together can be challenging.

“When we first start, there are a lot who don’t want to touch hands or anything,” said Shelby Evans, MindSteppers teacher at Lake Forest Charter School. “I start off telling them, don’t touch, pretend the hands are there. As they get further along, they just go ahead and start holding hands themselves, without me saying anything.”



Most of the students haven’t been exposed to partner dancing, so much like a dance class at a studio, teachers count for them. As the year progresses, the counting stops. By the time the competition happens, the kids look like mini-experts.

“In the beginning, I’m just like, “Oh, this is going to be a long year,’ because they’re new to it,” said Evans. “This week, I’ve been getting emotional seeing how much they’ve progressed and how much they enjoy it even more now that they know what they’re doing.

Currently, MindSteppers is based locally, but founders hope to expand the program.

“I would love to see more kids dancing,” said Manning. “I love that America has this major melting pot and attracted all of these different people to ballrooms in the early 20th century. This is all real history. We could ignore it, or we could bring it back. It’s something that’s truly American. A bunch of people getting together on the floor and dancing together? It’s a beautiful, wonderful thing.”

