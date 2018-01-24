Prosecutors call witness to highlight Gasser's previous road rage

GRETNA, La. -- A man who said he was attacked by Ronald Gasser more than a decade ago took the stand Wednesday morning as prosecutors sought to convince the jury that Gasser has a history as a hothead on the road.

Gasser shot and killed ex-NFL standout Joe McKnight after as road-rage incident that began on the Crescent City Connection and ended at a Terrytown intersection in December 2016.

John Shilling, whom prosecutors called as a witness, told jurors that he saw a work truck driving erratically in 2006 and called a number on the side to report the behavior.

The person who answered the phone was the man behind the wheel -- Gasser.

Shilling said Gasser became irate with him. “That was me, you motherf*****!” he said he remembered Gasser yelling at him during the call.

Shilling said he ended the call at that point. “I said, ‘He’s not going to discipline himself,’” Shilling told jurors.

He said he pulled into a gas station at Behrman Highway and Holmes Boulevard -- the same intersection where McKnight would lose his life more than 10 years later -- and Gasser ran up to him with balled fists.

Shilling said he crossed his arms over his head to no avail. “I got hit in the head twice and once in the shoulder,” he said.

Shilling said he told Gasser he was going to call the police, at which point Gasser ran away, shouting “I’m gonna get you.” He then sped away, Shilling told jurors.

While prosecutors sought to use Shilling’s testimony to bolster their argument that Gasser has a road-rage problem, defense attorney Matthew Goetz tried to use Shilling’s words to paint him as an unreliable witness.

He noted that Shilling apparently lied about appearing for a court hearing nearly 30 years ago and then asked if he had any bruising after his encounter with Gasser in 20006.

Shilling said he did not have any marks or bruises after that alleged attack.

Asked how that could be, Shilling responded, “I blocked it pretty good.”

Shilling grimaced at Gasser as he walked past him once he left the witness stand.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Detective Melvin Francis investigated the case, in which the simple battery charge against Gasser was eventually dropped.

He said that Gasser told him a story that was opposite of Shilling’s. Francis said Gasser told him at the time that he did hit Shilling three times but only to defend himself.

Francis told Goetz that there were no marks or bruises on Shilling and added that there were no other witnesses to that incident.

Goetz asked Francis about Gasser’s demeanor when he arrived for an interview with the detective.

“He was cooperating,” Francis said. “He was quiet. The only dispute we had was where the incident happened.”

JPSO Lt. Don Meunier took the stand later in the morning.

The commander of the JPSO’s homicide division, Meunier tried to poke holes in Gasser’s claim that he feared for his life and shot McKnight in self-defense.

Meunier testified that Gasser indicated to detectives that he intentionally followed McKnight off the Crescent City Connection.

"Mr. Gasser said he was going to get off the Terrytown exit, but initially conveyed he went to Gen. DeGaulle because Mr. McKnight went that way,” Meunier said.

Gasser shot McKnight three times from the driver’s seat of his car as McKnight stood at Gasser’s passenger-side window.

Gasser claims that McKnight lunged at him with his head and hands inside the vehicle.

“He got into the car and did some sort of gesture,” Gasser told detectives in a taped interview played for the jury. “I feared for my life at that point in time.”

But Meunier testified that claim is not supported by the evidence in the case.

He told the jury that if McKnight was that close to Gasser, McKnight’s body would have been covered in gunshot residue after he was hit three times.

Meunier said an autopsy turned up no traces of gunshot debris, also referred to as stippling.

"I would have expected a lot of stippling at that close proximity,” Meunier said. “That was a red flag."

