Protesters on both sides of Confederate monuments debate meet at Lee Circle

NEW ORLEANS – The city shut down traffic and the Uptown streetcar line ahead of planned protest Sunday surrounding the Confederate monuments.

As a group from Take ‘Em Down marched from Congo Square to Lee Circle, others from pro-monument groups surrounded the monuments.

Around 2:30 p.m., about 100 people from various groups, including The League of the South, were gathered around Lee Circle.

“It’s a part of our heritage, and we want it to stay,” said Michael Hill, President of The League of the South. “We don’t advocate starting anything with anybody. We push our ideas, and if people don’t like our ideas and want to attack us, we’ll defend ourselves. Most of our guys are military and law enforcement, so we know how to do that. We’re out here for a peaceful afternoon of exercising our rights.

A large group of New Orleans Police Officers were also present and in place for the protests.

Saturday evening, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison held a press conference laying out the city’s safety plan and rules for the protest.

He said masks and weapons of any kind would not be allowed, in contrast to demonstrations held Monday in Mid-City at the Jefferson Davis monument.

Monday night, things became heated as armed pro-monument supporters stood their ground at the statue.

Anti-monument demonstrators burned Confederate flags, and a scuffle ensued. Eventually, NOPD barricaded off the area and had protesters move across the street. The monument has since been fenced in and surrounded by police cars.

