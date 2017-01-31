Protesters show up at Sen. Cassidy's Metairie office

Dozens of protesters showed up at Senator Cassidy's Metairie office. (Photo: Martha Palmer)

Protesters gathered outside Senator Bill Cassidy’s Metairie office Tuesday in an attempt to reach the Senator.

The group said they had no luck getting ahold of Cassidy over the phone, so the stood outside his office with signs, chanting “no ban, no wall.” Protesters said they were frustrated with President Trump’s executive orders and with the Senator for failing to hear their concerns.

“We've struggled to even get somebody on the phone,” Organizer Lara Crigger said. “Not just at this office, in DC, in Baton Rouge. It's very difficult to get through because everybody is calling so much.”

WWL TV reached out to the Senator. His DC number went unanswered and his voicemail was full. His communications director says calls have been pouring in since President Trump took office and they’re trying to keep up.

One demonstrator at the protest wanted to speak to the Senator about how she is in favor of the ban.

